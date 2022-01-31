Roundhay Road closure: Live updates as police incident closes busy Harehills road in Leeds

Police have closed Roundhay Road in Harehills following an incident.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:40 pm
There are major delays across Harehills due to the closure on Roundhay Road (Photo: AA)

There is queuing traffic near the junction with Gledhow Road, the AA reports, as well as delays across Harehills.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:54

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:54

Buses diverting away from the closure

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:50

The location of the road closure

Police have closed Roundhay Road between the junctions of Gledhow Road and Spencer Place, the AA has confirmed.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:51

There is queuing traffic on the approach to the closure in both directions, with major delays across Harehills, the AA reports.

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this incident.

Photo: AA
