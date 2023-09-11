Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park Leeds: Police issue update on tragic body discovery in lake as woman now 'identified'

Police have issued an update after the tragic discovery of a woman’s body in Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake at the weekend.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
It has been confirmed that the woman, whose body was recovered on Saturday (September 9), has now been identified.

Her family have been notified and are being supported by officers. The force also said that enquiries have established that there were no suspicious circumstances in relation to her death and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

A spokesperson added: “The incident was subject to a public appeal and we are grateful to everyone who contacted us with information.”

