Roundhay Park Leeds: Police investigation continues after body found in Waterloo Lake - everything we know

An investigation into the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman continued this week after a body was found in Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake over the weekend.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 07:33 BST
West Yorkshire Police is continuing an appeal for information as officers work to establish the woman’s identity. Here is everything we know so far –

What happened?

Police were called to the park after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water. Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination.

Police are continuing to investigate after a woman's body was recovered from Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park on September 9.
When was the woman’s body found?

The body was recovered on the morning of September 9, not long after police were alerted to the incident.

How was she described?

Police described the woman as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.

What have police said?

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description above, who has not yet spoken with police.”

Those with information should contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 329 of September 9.

