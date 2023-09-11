An investigation into the ‘unexplained’ death of a woman continued this week after a body was found in Roundhay Park’s Waterloo Lake over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police is continuing an appeal for information as officers work to establish the woman’s identity. Here is everything we know so far –

What happened?

Police were called to the park after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water. Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination.

When was the woman’s body found?

The body was recovered on the morning of September 9, not long after police were alerted to the incident.

How was she described?

Police described the woman as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.

What have police said?

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police, said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description above, who has not yet spoken with police.”