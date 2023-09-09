Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Roundhay Park Leeds: Police confirm woman's body recovered from lake as they investigate 'unexplained' death

Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was recovered from Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park today.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST
Officers were called to Waterloo Lake at around 6am today (September 9) where a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are conducting enquiries into the circumstances and are working to establish the woman’s identity.

The incident scene.The incident scene.
The incident scene.

The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description above, who has not yet spoken with police.”

He added: “A police cordon will be in place for some time, whilst we continue with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 329 of September 9.

