Roundhay Park Leeds: Police seal off beauty spot near Wetherby Road entrance and Waterloo Lake
Police have sealed off part of Roundhay Park in Leeds following an incident.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pictures show a police cordon in place near the top of Waterloo Lake at the park, close to the Wetherby Road entrance.
Officers were at the scene guarding the cordon at about 11am today (Saturday).
Witnesses told the YEP that forensic officers have also been deployed.
Pictures taken this morning show a white forensic tent on the pathway near the lake.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.