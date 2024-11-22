Rothwell Christmas Carnival: Beloved celebration in Leeds cancelled over 'heavy snow' and rain warning
The annual Christmas Carnival and lights switch-on event in the south Leeds town was due to return tomorrow (November 23), but has been put off over miserable forecasts.
A yellow weather warning is set to come into force from 4am covering a swathe of England, as the Met Office warned that “heavy snow” is expected and will be followed by a “rapid thaw and subsequent rain”.
According to experts, there is a chance of power cuts and flooding, as well as delays and cancellations for train and bus services.
Organisers from the Rothwell and District Carnival Committee announced on Thursday afternoon (November 21) that the event would not go ahead as planned.
However, the committee revealed plans for a smaller event at Blackburn Hall that will be held in its place next month, with details to be announced soon.
A statement said: “We’re really sorry to announce that due to the bad weather forecast for Saturday, the Christmas Carnival and light switch on event on Commercial Street on Saturday 23rd November has been cancelled.
“We know this will be disappointing, and we’re so sorry for the inconvenience.
“The good news is we’re working on arranging a small event in Blackburn Hall on Sunday, 15th December and will share more details soon.
“Also, don’t forget the Christmas Fayre in Blackburn Hall is still going ahead on Saturday from 10am! There’ll be lots of stalls, refreshments, Santa’s Grotto, kids’ entertainment, and plenty of festive cheer.
“Thanks for understanding, and we hope to see you in December.”
