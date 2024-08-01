Rockwood Vale Osmondthorpe: Firefighters rush to scene of blaze after car spotted on fire
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a dramatic blaze after a car was spotted on fire on a residential street in Leeds.
The fire, at Rockwood Vale in Osmondthorpe, was reported at 8.15pm last night (July 31).
Two crews from Killingbeck rushed to the scene and used a hose to extinguish the blaze.
Police were also in attendance.
