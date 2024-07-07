Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vandalised former community centre will be knocked down after permission was granted for its demolition.

Osmondthorpe One Stop Centre was deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds City Council and the site is set to be redeveloped.

The council’s planning department has approved the demolition of the vacant building on Wykebeck Mount.

Osmondthorpe One Stop Centre is set to be demolished with the intention of redevelopment into housing. Pic: Google | Google

A planning report said the building, which was built in the 1900s and used as a school up until the 1990s, had been broken into and vandalised.

It said: “It also has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, which has resulted in complaints from residents.”

The report said the building’s basements and floors would be removed as part of the demolition, leaving the site clear for redevelopment.

It said: “Demolition of this building is considered the most economical way forward for the council.”