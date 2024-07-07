Osmondthorpe: Leeds Council’s One Stop Centre and ‘magnet for antisocial behaviour’ to be demolished
and live on Freeview channel 276
Osmondthorpe One Stop Centre was deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds City Council and the site is set to be redeveloped.
The council’s planning department has approved the demolition of the vacant building on Wykebeck Mount.
A planning report said the building, which was built in the 1900s and used as a school up until the 1990s, had been broken into and vandalised.
It said: “It also has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, which has resulted in complaints from residents.”
The report said the building’s basements and floors would be removed as part of the demolition, leaving the site clear for redevelopment.
It said: “Demolition of this building is considered the most economical way forward for the council.”
The council previously said the site could be used for housing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.