Roads have now reopened and “displaced residents” have been allowed to return home after an incident involving an “unstable” crane.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A significant portion of Whitehall Road in the city centre was closed and residents and workers were evacuated from nearby buildings this afternoon (Tuesday) following reports of an “industrial incident” at Riverside Way.

Police confirmed that no one was on the crane.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the incident has concluded and the roads have fully reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitehall Road was closed for a number of hours this afternoon. Photo: National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Following a multi-agency response to the industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds, the crane has now been made safe without incident and the cordon has been removed.

“Localised road closures remained in place for a short period while displaced residents returned to their homes but have now been fully lifted.