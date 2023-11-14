Roads reopened and 'displaced residents' in Leeds city centre return home after 'unstable' crane incident
A significant portion of Whitehall Road in the city centre was closed and residents and workers were evacuated from nearby buildings this afternoon (Tuesday) following reports of an “industrial incident” at Riverside Way.
Police confirmed that no one was on the crane.
West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the incident has concluded and the roads have fully reopened.
A spokesperson said: “Following a multi-agency response to the industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds, the crane has now been made safe without incident and the cordon has been removed.
“Localised road closures remained in place for a short period while displaced residents returned to their homes but have now been fully lifted.
“We thank the public for their patience while this incident was brought to a safe conclusion.”