Police were called at 7.42pm to a road traffic collision involving a Ford Ka and a cyclist on Bradford Road in Stanningley, near to the junction with New Street.

The cyclist, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A road closure was in place until the scene was cleared at 10.25pm.

