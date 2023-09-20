River Aire: Police rush to Leeds river after reports of 'shouting' and possible man in water
Police rushed to the River Aire after a group of men and women were heard “shouting” – but no one was found in the water.
The emergency services carried out a search near Cable Place, Leeds, last night (September 19) after a “third party report” of a “possible male” in the water at 9.45pm.
However, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and searched the area but no-one was found.
"Concerns had been raised after a group of males and females had been heard shouting in the area but there were no direct reports of anyone seen entering the water.”