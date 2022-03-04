Power cut affecting more than 300 homes in North Leeds in these postcodes
A power cut is affecting more than 300 homes in North Leeds on Friday.
Northern Powergrid is reporting outages in both LS17 and LS8.
On their power map, the service explained: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.
"If you need to report an emergency, please call 105"
Power is due to be restored before 4pm on Friday.
