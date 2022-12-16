Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A658 Pool Bank New Road, near to the junction with Old Lane, at 2.06pm yesterday (Thursday). It involved a blue Ford EcoSport SUV and an unoccupied double-decker bus.

The bus was parked at a bus stop and the car was heading southbound away from Dyneley Arms crossroads. A 69-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford, received serious injuries and remains in hospital. The driver, a 51-year-old man, received minor injuries.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and a road closure was put in place until 10.45pm so the scene could be examined and cleared.

