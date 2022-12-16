News you can trust since 1890
Pool Bank New Road crash: Man left 'seriously injured' following crash in Leeds between SUV and stationary double-decker bus

A man has been left seriously injured following a crash in Leeds between an SUV and a stationary double-decker bus.

By Charles Gray
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 12:02pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A658 Pool Bank New Road, near to the junction with Old Lane, at 2.06pm yesterday (Thursday). It involved a blue Ford EcoSport SUV and an unoccupied double-decker bus.

The bus was parked at a bus stop and the car was heading southbound away from Dyneley Arms crossroads. A 69-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Ford, received serious injuries and remains in hospital. The driver, a 51-year-old man, received minor injuries.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and a road closure was put in place until 10.45pm so the scene could be examined and cleared.

The collision involved a blue Ford EcoSport SUV travelling south on the A658 Pool Bank New Road and colliding with a stationary double-decker bus.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13220687504 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

