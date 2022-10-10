News you can trust since 1890
Pontefract crash: Teenage motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in collision in Hemsworth

A teenager suffered life threatening injuries following a crash at a junction in Pontefract while riding a motorbike.

By Charles Gray
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:32 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:33 pm

The 18-year-old remains in a critical condition today (Monday) following the crash on Kirby Road at the junction with Springwell Court on Saturday morning (October 8) with a Vauxhall Aglia.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision in the Wakefield district.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It happened at about 10.35pm on Saturday in Kirby Road, when a red Honda motorbike was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Agila at the junction of Springwell Court, Hemsworth, Pontefract.

The crash happened on Kirby Road at the junction with Springwell Court in Hemsworth, Pontefract.

“The 18-year-old rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital where he remains today (Monday). His injuries are said to be life threatening.

“The Agila driver suffered slight injuries.”

The force has requested witnesses or anyone with footage to contact them on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1845 of October 8.

