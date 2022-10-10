Police received a report of a car on fire in Dorset Street, Harehills at approximately 9.58pm last night (Sunday).

West Yorkshire firefighters attended and put out the blaze, which involved a silver Audi A1 that had been parked unattended on the street.

In a statement provided to the YEP a police spokesperson said: “The vehicle is believed to have been deliberately set alight and the incident is being treated as arson. Two suspects were seen.

“One was described as being 6ft tall and of large build. He was wearing a blue jacket with white fur round the hood and the other was dressed all in black.”