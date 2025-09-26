'Remaining would go against my own morals' - Leeds councillor Zara Hussain quits Labour to sit as independent

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:22 BST
A Leeds councillor has quit the Labour Party, saying it has abandoned the values that first drew her in as a teenager.

Zara Hussain, who has represented the Roundhay ward in North Leeds since 2021, confirmed she will continue serving as an independent in a letter shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

She said she joined Labour at 15, inspired by its principles and by her father’s long service as a local councillor.

The councillor said the party has abandoned the values that first drew her in as a teenager.placeholder image
The councillor said the party has abandoned the values that first drew her in as a teenager. | Leeds City Council/National World

But she added: “Over time I have come to feel the party no longer reflects the principles that led me to join it as a teenager. I stayed in the hope that things might change, but I now believe remaining would go against my own morals.

“Therefore, after careful consideration, I have made the decision to resign as a Labour councillor.”

Cllr Hussain, currently a support executive member on Leeds City Council, said her focus would remain on representing constituents in Roundhay.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me so far, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community,” she wrote.

She is one of three councillors for the ward, alongside Labour colleagues Jordan Bowden and Lisa Martin.

The Labour Party currently holds 58 of the 99 seats on Leeds City Council.

Leeds City Council and the Labour Party have been approached for comments.

