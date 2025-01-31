Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former car showroom could be turned into a grocery store despite concerns it would add to road safety problems.

Plans to convert the site on Oldfield Lane, upper Wortley, are expected to be approved by councillors.

Leeds City Council received 12 letters of concern after a planning application was submitted for a change of use of the site near the Five Lanes End junction.

One objector said: “The proposed use will exacerbate the existing highway safety issues within this location.”

Farnley and Wortley Labour councillors Adrian McCluskey and Kate Haigh also raised objections.

A report to the council’s South and West plans panel said: “Coun McCluskey has provided video evidence taken by a local resident showing collisions at the mini-roundabout at Five Lanes junction. ”

The planning application is recommended for approval at a plans panel meeting on Thursday (February 6).

The report said six collisions were recorded on the roundabout since 2017, but that was not considered unusual for that type of road junction.

In June last year an application to sell alcohol from the new shop was granted.

The council received 21 objections from people living nearby, mainly on the grounds of public nuisance.

Objectors to the planning application also raised concerns over the licence, saying it could lead to street drinking and anti-social behaviour.

The planning report said: “In officers’ opinion the proposed use would not result in undue levels of noise and disturbance.”

Planning permission would be subject to opening hours being restricted to 8am-10pm.

The report said: “The opening hours are within appropriate limits within the context of the area.

“The levels of comings and goings would in all likelihood not be overly problematic, given the scale of the development proposed.”