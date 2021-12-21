The BBC' s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg has announced she will stand down from the role during Easter 2022.

But who is set to replace her?

Although there have been no announcements as of yet, the current favourite to fulfil the role is Vicky Young - the current Deputy Political Editor of BBC News.

Others suggested to replace Kuenssberg are Jon Sopel, Amol Rajan, Ros Atkins, Faisal Islam and Chris Mason.

Here is everything you need to know about Vicky Young.

Who is Vicky Young?

Vicki Young is a 50-year-old British journalist.

She has been the deputy political editor of BBC News since October 2020, and she was formerly the chief political correspondent.

She has contributed to BBC coverage of seven general elections, and has occasionally served as a relief presenter on the BBC News channel.

Where is she from?

Young was born in Cornwall and attended Truro High School for Girls, finishing in 1988.

During her senior years she was head girl at the school.

She then attended New Hall at Cambridge University.

Who is she married to?

She is married to freelance communication consultant and ex-journalist Rae Stewart.

Why is she favourite for the position?

She is a lifelong BBC employee which could make her a relatively uncontroversial appointment as BBC Political Editor.

She has also served as Kuenssberg's deputy for a long time and has BBC broadcaster Andrew Marr's backing.