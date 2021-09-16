Truss has previously served as the Minister for Women and Equalities and the Environment Secretary, as well as several other positions within the Conservative party since her appointment as an MP in 2010.

The new foreign secretary was a student at Roundhay School in Leeds during her teenage years, before attending Oxford to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

The cabinet reshuffle replaced foreign secretary Dominic Raab with Liz Truss.

Here is everything you need to know about the new foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Where is she from?

The new foreign secretary was born in Oxford but moved to Scotland with her family at the age of four.

She then moved back to England for secondary school and studied at Roundhay School before moving to Canada for a year.

Upon her return she went to Oxford University, joining the Conservative party in 1996.

Who are her parents?

Her father, John Kenneth, was a professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds.

Her mother, Priscilla Mary Truss, was a nurse, teacher, and member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

She has previously stated that both her parents were left-wing, with her father refusing to help her campaign for election in 2010.

How old is she?

Truss was born on 26 July, 1975.

She is currently 46 years old.

Who is she married to?

She married accountant Hugh O'Leary in 2000 and the pair have two children together.

They met at the 1997 Tory Party Conference and started dating soon after.

How long has she been an MP?

Truss became the MP for South West Norfolk in 2010, after working in sales and as an economist.

The Conservative politician served as a backbencher and campaigned for the reform of childcare, maths education, and the economy for several years, and was subsequently appointed as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Childcare and Education in 2012.

What positions has she held?

After her role as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Childcare and Education, she then went on to be appointed to the Cabinet by David Cameron in the 2014 Cabinet reshuffle.

It was here she became the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, a position she held until 2016.

Under Theresa May she was given the role of Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor, making her the first woman to ever hold the position in Cabinet.

At the 2017 election she was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, before Prime Minister Boris Johnson elected her to become the International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade after May resigned in 2019.

In this week's reshuffle she took over the position of foreign secretary from Dominic Raab.