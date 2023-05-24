Leeds City Council is set to decide on the proposals, which would see eight solar-powered glamping pods set up on a field off Hall Park Road near the village of Walton, which is home to around 225 people.

Council officers have suggested the plans would give local tourism a boost, though a committee of councillors will have the final say on the plans at a meeting on June 1.

However, 51 people have publicly opposed the scheme, with the impact on the character and appearance of the land among the concerns raised.

A alamping pods site, inset, could be built in a village near Wetherby.

Under the plans, a storage building and a new access road would be created alongside the pods.

A new pedestrian link would be created to the west of the site, which would connect to a footpath running into Walton village.

In a joint objection submitted earlier this year, Wetherby’s Conservative ward councillors said: “Hall Park Road is a narrow, winding, unlit country lane predominantly at the national speed limit. It is bordered on both sides by a narrow grass verge and bushy hedgerow, there are no footpaths.

“Should this application be passed, there will be an increase of cars along this unsuitable stretch of highway and increase the danger of those using it.”

In their conclusions, however, officers recommended the plans be approved by the committee next week.

They said: “The principle of development is acceptable, and the proposal will have benefits for the local economy, diversifying the local tourism offer further.