The proposal, sees three individual holiday pods varying in size between 6m x 3m and 7.2m x 3.5m on plan and approximately 3m in height, being installed along with dedicated parking on the vacant field off Bramham Road, Clifford.

Formerly part of Victoria Farm, the working farm and the associated fields have been set aside and vacant for more than 20 years.

Each pod is to comprise of self-contained, relocatable units constructed off site and delivered as complete individual units and fully fitted out. They are described as “readily transportable” and will stand on shallow concrete pad foundations.

General view of similar looking Glamping pods at the Rosslynlee Trout Fishery, near Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

The application explains: “Each pod is to be clad in feather edge timber boarding to sides and roof with loglap timber cladding to each end. These natural materials will blend well with the surroundings which include several examples of timber cladding local to and adjacent to the proposed site.

"Also, with the site being enclosed by substantial high hedges on three sides, the pods will be hardly visible from outside the site.”

Market research carried out by the developers indicated that West Yorkshire has a thriving tourism market and that numbers remained high despite an overall decrease in the number of visits, average length of stay, and overall spend, since 2019.

Research also noted that the glamping industry has grown largely as a result of an increasing trend of “staycations”.

Leeds City Council notes that there are “no records of any recent flooding” within the property or adjacent areas. It also notes that the proposed development location is above a public sewer, thus requiring formal approval from Yorkshire Water to move forward.

Council comments read: “The applicant has provided a drainage layout plan including the point of foul discharge to the mains sewers.

"The applicant has identified soakaway has the prime method for disposal of surface water and permeable paving has been incorporated into the drainage design.”