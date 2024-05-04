Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters headed to the polls on Thursday (May 2), when they were asked to choose between six candidates to become the next Mayor of West Yorkshire. They were -

Tracy Lynn Brabin - Labour and Co-operative Party

Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party

Andrew Varah Cooper - Green Party

Arnold Eric Craven - Conservative Party Candidate

Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats

Jonathan Richard Tilt - Independent

The current Mayor of West Yorkshire is Tracy Brabin, who was the first person to take on the role back in 2021.

This will be the second election of a person into the role, which was created as part of a devolution deal agreed by the leaders of the five councils in West Yorkshire.

Today’s count follows the results being received yesterday in the Leeds City Council elections.

The count is expected to begin later today.

Follow our live blog below for the results and reaction -