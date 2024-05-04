West Yorkshire Mayoral election 2024: Live updates as count gets underway
Voters headed to the polls on Thursday (May 2), when they were asked to choose between six candidates to become the next Mayor of West Yorkshire. They were -
- Tracy Lynn Brabin - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Bob Buxton - Yorkshire Party
- Andrew Varah Cooper - Green Party
- Arnold Eric Craven - Conservative Party Candidate
- Stewart Golton - Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Richard Tilt - Independent
The current Mayor of West Yorkshire is Tracy Brabin, who was the first person to take on the role back in 2021.
This will be the second election of a person into the role, which was created as part of a devolution deal agreed by the leaders of the five councils in West Yorkshire.
Today’s count follows the results being received yesterday in the Leeds City Council elections.
The count is expected to begin later today.
Follow our live blog below for the results and reaction -
Who are the candidates?
The candidates in the election for Mayor of West Yorkshire are -
