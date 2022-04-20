Developer CEG, together with Leeds City Council, Leeds Together for Ukraine and the Leeds Ukrainian community, have organised a fundraising evening at Kirkstall Forge on Friday April 29.

The event will include Ukranian food, live music performances, a silent auction and other activities, with the leader of Leeds City Council, Coun James Lewis, welcoming guests from 6pm.

Butlers bar, at Kirkstall Forge, will also be open from 4pm.

Music from the Attic will perform at the Kirkstall Forge Ukrainian fundraiser on April 29.

Lucinda Yeadon, community liaison manager at CEG, said: "We hope as many people as possible are able to come along to Kirkstall Forge, enjoy music from live bands, sample Ukrainian fayre and help raise much-needed funds to support refugees.

“I would like to thank Leeds Rhinos and other businesses which have kindly offered some great prizes for our auction.

“Any businesses wanting to donate, please get in touch.

“Everyone who comes along to the event will also be given free sunflower seeds to plant in solidarity and support for Ukraine.”

Coun James Lewis said: “The way that residents in Leeds have responded to the crisis in Ukraine has been truly inspiring.

“We have seen many, many examples of people doing their bit to help those in need, not least by making donations to the council’s Leeds Together For Ukraine fundraising appeal.

“The support already being shown for the Kirkstall Forge event is further testament to our city’s generous nature, and hopefully it will raise a significant amount for a very deserving cause.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the Leeds fundraising campaign for Ukraine can visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/LeedsTogetherForUkraine.

The event takes place at Number One Kirkstall Forge, Great Exhibition Way.