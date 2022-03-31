Warnings the pandemic will remain 'unpredictable', as most will now have to pay for their own Covid tests

The Government's "Living with Covid" plan means free testing will only continue for certain groups, with others who think they have coronavirus urged to stay at home.

Ministers argue that even though infection levels have been rising, vaccines and antivirals are working to protect the vast majority of people.

A woman taking a Covid test - which will no longer be universally free from this Friday. (Pic: Getty)

Asked if it is the right time to end free Covid testing, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief executive Dr Dame Jenny Harries said the UK must be prepared for the pandemic to "remain unpredictable".

She said: "The pandemic takes its own course and it will remain unpredictable to a large extent for the next say 18 months to two years, I think is general consensus, and we will have to be continuously alert to monitor those rates and to respond appropriately to any new variants.

"But as with other respiratory viruses such as flu... at some point we have to come to terms with that."

People should continue to take precautions, she said, adding that she will continue to wear a mask in shops and on public transport.

She said warmer weather is likely to drive down infection rates and there are high levels of population immunity as long as people get all their booster jabs.

The Government has set out the groups who will still be eligible for free testing when they have symptoms of the virus.

These include some hospital patients, some people at high risk of severe Covid, and some who live or work in "high-risk settings" including some NHS and social care units or prisons.

Routine tests for care home and hospice residents will no longer continue and will only be provided in the event of an outbreak or a resident being admitted.

People who have a positive Covid-19 test in England will be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious.

Those who are positive, or have symptoms, and need to leave home are being urged to wear masks, avoid crowded places and stay away from people with weakened immune systems.