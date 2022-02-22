'This is not the way forward': West Yorkshire Mayor warning after Boris Johnson announces end of Covid self-isolation

From Thursday people who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate and free universal testing will end in April.

These changes will come into force as part of the Prime Minister's 'living with Covid' plans.

In a statement provided to the YEP following the announcement, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, urged caution.

“With the possibility of new, infectious variants appearing, many vulnerable people in our communities and the risks of long-Covid, now is not the right time to scrap free testing and self-isolation - and the £500 payment to support this." she said.

“The health leaders in our region are also telling us they don’t believe it’s the right time to do this. And much of the public agree."

New rules will give the public more power to make the best decision for them.

Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will no longer be obligated by law.

People aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will be offered a second Covid-19 booster jab this spring as part of new plans.

“People West Yorkshire have suffered more than most during this pandemic, so it’s absolutely vital we make the right decision." Mayor Brabin stated.

"So many people have made so many sacrifices and missed-out on being with their loved ones at the end of their lives and for important moments."

The motivations behind Boris Johnson's lifting of restrictions, in a nation desperate for normality after nearly two years of measures, has been called into question with the timing of the announcement coming in the midst of the Downing Street 'partygate' scandal.

For Mayor Brabin, central to her concerns is that the choice of whether or not to isolate could be taken away.

“Scrapping self-isolation could force people into making a choice between going into work with Covid or risking losing income by staying at home." she added.

"This is not the way forward."