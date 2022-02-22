One child saved by firefighters after bedroom fire at address in Holbeck
One child has been saved by West Yorkshire Fire Service following a bedroom fire at an address in Holbeck.
Firefighters from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Station's responded to the call at approximately 1.50pm yesterday.
The fire took place in a bedroom at a property on Meynell Square, Holbeck.
Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.
One child with smoke inhalation was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
