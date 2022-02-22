One child saved by firefighters after bedroom fire at address in Holbeck

Firefighters from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Station's responded to the call at approximately 1.50pm yesterday.

The fire took place in a bedroom at a property on Meynell Square, Holbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One child with smoke inhalation was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Picture: Google.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.

One child with smoke inhalation was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.