One child saved by firefighters after bedroom fire at address in Holbeck

One child has been saved by West Yorkshire Fire Service following a bedroom fire at an address in Holbeck.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:18 am

Firefighters from Hunslet and Leeds Fire Station's responded to the call at approximately 1.50pm yesterday.

The fire took place in a bedroom at a property on Meynell Square, Holbeck.

One child with smoke inhalation was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Picture: Google.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.

One child with smoke inhalation was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

