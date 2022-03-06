War in Ukraine: Leeds city centre protest calls for end to conflict - live updates
Protestors are staging a rally and march in Leeds city centre on Sunday lunchtime to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.
Around 500 people gathered in Briggate before marching on to Leeds Town Hall for speeches. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Last updated: Sunday, 06 March, 2022, 14:31
Statement read on behalf of Leeds MP
A message has been read out on behalf of Labour MP Richard Burgon, who represents Leeds East.
In the statement, he said: “We need to raise our voices to demand global action and demand a world free of war.”
‘The support in Leeds has been amazing'
Addressing the crowd now is Polina Merkulova, of Feminist Anti-War Resistance.
She says: “The support in Leeds has been amazing as can be seen from the turnout today.”
Here’s a reminder of some of the ways that people in the city have shown their support:
People in Leeds are paying for AirB&B accommodation to help the people of Ukraine - with two thoughtful Farsley residents getting a response.
A Leeds-based bar group has banned all Russian products and drinks from its venues across the country in a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.
There are several community centres and charities accepting donations for Ukraine.
‘ We all need to be united'
Next to speak at the anti-war protest is Richard Wilson, of Leeds for Europe.
He tells the crowd gathered: “We need to be going harder with the sanctions to end this peacefully. Our government needs to do more.
“We all need to be united to defeat this evil.”
‘Peace to the heroic people of Ukraine'
Colin Archer, of Leeds CND, is the first to address the crowd now gathered outside Leeds Town Hall.
He says: “Peace to the heroic people of Ukraine. Putin, withdraw your troops now.”
Ukrainian authorities trying to evacuate Mariupol
While the protest is taking place here in Leeds, Ukrainian authorities are making a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack.
Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to take place during a 10am to 9pm local ceasefire on Sunday, Ukrainian military authorities said.
But a similar ceasefire planned in the city and in Volnovakha nearby collapsed within hours on Saturday, trapping women, children and older men under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.
The revived ceasefire announcement came after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a Russian-speaking member of his Cabinet travelled to Moscow and spoke with Ukraine's president in hopes of brokering a broader deal to stop the fighting, now in its 11th day.
Why these protestors have joined today’s rally in Leeds
Here’s some of the protestors telling us why they have chosen to take part today:
Crowd of around 500 people gathers at town hall
Our reporter Tony Gardner is in the city centre where the march has now reached the town hall. He estimates that there are now around 500 gathered there.
Family joins protest in act of solidarity
Richard Wood and partner Danielle-Barker Wood have joined the protest along with their children Erica, Meredith and Gabrielle.
Richard said: “We’ve just come here today because obviously we think that we need to raise awareness of what’s going on.
“It’s obviously very horrible, there’s not much we can do outside of what the Government’s doing but I think we’re just showing a sense of solidarity really with what’s going on there.”
Sat on her dad’s shoulders, daughter Meredith said she was there to protest about the war in Ukraine and it was “not nice to have wars”.
March makes it way through city centre
The crowds have now set off from Briggate and are marching along The Headrow towards Leeds Town Hall.
France urges Britain to do more to help Ukrainian refugees
France has today urged Britain to do more to help Ukrainian refugees trying to come to the UK from Calais, as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab defended the visa rules for those fleeing the conflict.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin on Sunday said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at the French port city if they did not have a valid visa.
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in Calais have been told by British authorities to obtain a visa at UK consulates in Paris or Brussels, he said.
Asked about reports that 150 Ukrainian refugees had been turned away at Calais, Mr Raab suggested support would be undermined for Ukraine if the UK lets refugees in without visas.
The Justice Secretary told the BBC's Sunday Morning programme: "If we just open the door, not only will we not benefit the people that we need to, the genuine refugees, but I think we undermine the popular support for this very thing, so I don't think that's the right thing to do.
“We need to make sure that we're acting for those that need our support."
Mr Raab said he expects up to 200,000 Ukrainians could come to the UK through the family dependents route, while the “route for Ukrainians fleeing persecution is uncapped”.
He added that the UK had also given £220m of humanitarian support, which is directly for the Ukrainian people but also for those countries taking refugees.