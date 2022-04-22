This south Leeds school has just received an 'outstanding' Ofsted report

After a visit in February this year, the schools regulator announced it had given Cockburn School in Beeston the "outstanding" rating - an accolate held by only 10 other high schools across the entire Leeds district.

School leaders have called the ruling a "feather in the cap" for the school on Gypsy Lane.

Students at Cockburn High School.

The report stated: “Cockburn School is at the heart of the community. Leaders’ ambition and support for the pupils who attend it are exceptional. Staff and leaders share one vision: a ‘transformation to excellence’. Pupils treat each other with respect and dignity. The school site is very calm and incredibly purposeful.

“Teachers know the important knowledge that pupils must remember because the curriculum design in each subject is clear to them. Pupils are empowered to independently check how well they are learning. This builds their confidence”.

It added that pupils were "enormously interested" in lessons and curriculum planning is detailed, meaning pupils, including those with SEND, produce good work.

Executive headteacher, David Gurney, said “I am delighted that Ofsted have agreed with our own assessment of Cockburn School. The report recognises the hard work and high expectations that lead to excellent academic outcomes, alongside the importance of developing the character or our pupils in our caring and supportive community where the wellbeing of both pupils and staff are key. I would like to thank all pupils, staff, parents/carers, trustees and governors for their ongoing hard work, support and dedication.

"Considering the new inspection framework is much more rigorous and judgements are harder to achieve, combined with the ongoing demands of the pandemic, it makes us even more proud that inspectors did not identify any areas for development. We have an inspiring team of staff and pupils at the school who work tirelessly together to provide outstanding education to the children of South Leeds.”

Head of school, Rob Dixon, added “‘The entire Cockburn School community is overwhelmingly proud of the feedback provided by Ofsted. This result reflects a significant, whole team effort and strong partnership working. Each member of staff, family and young person has played a central role in ensuring that Cockburn School continues to provide an outstanding education which emphasises real-world, future-focused learning and career opportunities, irrespective of difference and challenge.”