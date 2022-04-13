The 12 Leeds primary schools with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Here are all 12 primary schools that schools regulator Ofsted considers to be among the best in the country, according to their most recent full inspections.
1. Beeston Hill St Luke's Primary School
Despite a full inspection report not being published on the school since 2008, an interim assessment in 2011 stated "performance has been sustained". The original report stated: "This outstanding school provides excellent value for money. Since its previous inspection, it has gone from strength to strength and responded amazingly well to the many new challenges it has faced due to a changing social setting."
Photo: Google
2. St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
The last full inspection was in 2011. The report stated: "The school’s motto, ‘We care’, is promoted comprehensively and is at the heart of all its work. Consequently, the ethos is extremely strong and the school has a very pronounced sense of togetherness."
Photo: Google
3. Morley Newlands Academy
The last Ofsted report, from Janury 2018, stated: "Pupils are impeccably behaved. They love coming to school. They thrive on the rich diet of learning, challenge and care that the school now provides. Pupils are very polite, kind and aware of the needs of others. They are very well prepared for the next steps in their learning."
4. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wetherby
The last Ofsted report from 2013 stated: "Lessons are exciting and well planned. Teachers have an excellent understanding of pupils’ individual needs and set work which enables them to make rapid progress. Pupils learn exceptionally well."
Photo: Google