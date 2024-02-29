The Royal Hotel Armley: Plans to turn former Leeds pub into housing and retail space revealed
A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council outlining plans to transform what is currently the Royal Hotel, on Town Street in Armley, and accompanying residential accommodation over, into a house of multiple occupncy and retail units.
In the design and access statement, submitted by Prohaus Design Limited with the application, the currently vacant first and second floor premises would be remade into an eight bedroom home with en-suite facilities and shared kitchen, dining and living areas.
The pub on the ground floor would be turned into two retail units - a bigger unit on the corner of the property, with a second smaller unit, to the right of the current main pub entrance.
The application also states that the existing building would remain largely untouched externally with the exception of the introduction of two doors to the front elevation facing Town Street. One of the doors will serve as the entrance to the smaller unit, and one as main entrance to the house of multiple occupancy.
Consultation on the plans are due to begin on Monday, March 11.