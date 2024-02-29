Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council outlining plans to transform what is currently the Royal Hotel, on Town Street in Armley, and accompanying residential accommodation over, into a house of multiple occupncy and retail units.

In the design and access statement, submitted by Prohaus Design Limited with the application, the currently vacant first and second floor premises would be remade into an eight bedroom home with en-suite facilities and shared kitchen, dining and living areas.

A planning application has been submitted to the council with proposal to transform the Royal Hotel in Armley into retail units and a house of multiple occupancy. Picture by Google

The pub on the ground floor would be turned into two retail units - a bigger unit on the corner of the property, with a second smaller unit, to the right of the current main pub entrance.

The application also states that the existing building would remain largely untouched externally with the exception of the introduction of two doors to the front elevation facing Town Street. One of the doors will serve as the entrance to the smaller unit, and one as main entrance to the house of multiple occupancy.