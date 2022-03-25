Armed officers called to The Royal Hotel pub in Armley after handgun incident

Police were called to an incident involving a firearm at the pub at 8.13pm last night.

A man had produced what appeared to be handgun and smashed a window with it, though the weapon was not discharged.

The suspect then left the scene in a car, along with other males.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Leeds District CID and enquiries are continuing to locate and arrest the suspect.