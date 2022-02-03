The 46 sites Leeds City Council hopes to sell next year
Leeds City Council has made £44m from selling numerous buildings over the past year, a new document has revealed.
The paper, set to go before the council’s decision-making executive board next week, also listed a further 46 sites the authority plans to sell next year.
It forms part of the council’s Capital Receipts programme, which has generated around £550m since 1990, and is expected to raise a further £133m by 2025.
The document stated: “In the current financial year capital receipts totalling £44.5m have been realised.
“The Council’s Estate Management Strategy which was approved by Executive Board in November 2021 sets out the principles which guides our estate provision, but one of the key considerations is around ensuring that our estate is well utilised and that surplus properties are released in a timely way.”
Sales that have taken place over the past few months include Skelton Moor Way (the site which includes the Amazon warehouse), The Leonardo and Thorseby buildings in the city centre, and the East Lodge at Temple Newsam.
Among the sites targeted to be sold before the end of the current financial year, in March, are Micklefield House in Rawdon, Bramley Housing Office, and Millshaw Offices.
For the next municipal year – which runs from April 2022 to March 2023 – The council has already agreed to sell land at Sovereign Street, Halton Moor and Seacroft Crescent.
Plans are in place to sell dozens more, including the former Leeds International Pool site, the former Eastmoor School, the ASDA at Holt Park District Centre and Peckfield Business Park.
The plans are set to be discussed at a Leeds City Council Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, February 9.
Sites the council has agreed to sell in 2022/23
Sovereign Street Plot B
Miles Hill Primary School & Beckhill Approach
Waterloo Sidings, access land, Halton Moor
Seacroft Crescent, Land at, LS14 (Former LIbrary Site) Extra Care
Sites the council wants to sell in 2022/23
Leeds International Pool, Lisbon St
Redhall
Former Eastmoor School
Southern Quadrant East Leeds Extension Plot C
Clarence Road, Land
Middleton Park Complex
Eastgate & Harewood
St Cecilia Street land, Quarry Hill
Land at South Accommodation Road
Peckfield Balance 3 acres
Windlesford Green, Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford
Yorkshire Rider Club, Former, Saxton Gardens
Burley Road Shops & Car Park
Rothwell One Stop Area Office, Marsh Street
South Pudsey Centre
Rathmell Road, Halton Moor
Holt Park District centre (residential sites)
Peckfield Business Park
Harehills Park Cottages
Stanks Gardens, Land at, Swarcliffe
Carr Manor Cottages 1 & 2
Peckfield – Travelling Showman’s Site
Quarry Hill Car Parking Payment
Bishop’s Way
Seacroft Crescent (Overage)
Farrar Lane, Land at, Holt Park
Abbey Mills, Kirkstall Road
Hill Crest 32, land adj, Swillington (self build)
Oulton Golf Course Disposal
St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Primary School – Caretakers House
Well Lane, Land at Yeadon
Buckingham House
All Saints Road, Rothwell (Self Build)
Summerfield Gardens, Rodley (Self Build)
Holdforth Place, Wortley
Lea Farm Road, Lea Park Road, Kirkstall (Self Build)
Clarence Road (2nd phased payment of 2)
Arena Development Site
Kendall Drive, Halton Moor
Holt Park District Centre ASDA
