A fast food shop in a busy student area of Leeds is facing opposition to its plans to open until 4am at weekends.

Fears have been raised over potential littering and noise from Smash Down, on Woodhouse Lane.

The shop near the University of Leeds wants to extend its closing time to midnight, Sunday to Thursday, and 4am on Friday and Saturday.

Leeds City Council’s environmental health team has objected to the proposed licence variation.

The objection letter said there were concerns for people living in flats above and next to the premises.

It said: “Cars can pull up underneath residential bedrooms at the front of the property late at night.

“Noise issues include car radios, doors slamming, cars revving and people talking on mobile phones.”

Two public letters of objection were received. One said: “If this shop is allowed to stay open past 11pm it will just be a nuisance to me and everyone else living above on this parade. ”

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing on Tuesday, February 18.

A report to the meeting said an agreement had been reached with West Yorkshire Police over measures to prevent public nuisance.

The applicant, Woodhouse Enterprises LTD, said there was a high demand for late-night trade from students living nearby.

The application said: “We do not offer any outdoor seating so no noise is caused outside of the premises.

“Customers are usually on the premises for around ten minutes if taking food away or around 20 minutes if eating in.”