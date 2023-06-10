Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds 'elite' food hygiene: These are the 31 cleanest fish and chip shops with consecutive five star ratings

There are hundreds of establishments with five-star food hygiene ratings in Leeds – but some have ‘elite’ status.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

And Scores on the Doors, which provides information on food hygiene ratings across the UK, gives an ‘elite’ award to businesses that have achieved three five-star ratings in a row.

Here are the 31 fish and chip shops in the Leeds City Council area with ‘elite’ status as of June 2023.

Here are the Leeds fish and chip shops with three consecutive five star food hygiene ratings. The 'elite' businesses are listed in alphabetical order.

1. 'Elite' fish and chip shops

Here are the Leeds fish and chip shops with three consecutive five star food hygiene ratings. The 'elite' businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Photo: National World

Unit 5 Swinnow Shopping Centre, Swinnow Lane, Swinnow, Leeds, LS13 4RJ

2. Bentleys Fisheries

Unit 5 Swinnow Shopping Centre, Swinnow Lane, Swinnow, Leeds, LS13 4RJ Photo: Google

234 Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 1QL

3. Cardigan Fish Bar

234 Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 1QL Photo: Graham Lindley

24 Cross Gates Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 7NG

4. Coes Fisheries

24 Cross Gates Road, Cross Gates, Leeds, LS15 7NG Photo: Google

