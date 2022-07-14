Former chancellor Rishi Sunak and popular backbencher Penny Mordaunt are both considered the bookies' frontrunners at the time of writing, while Leeds-educated Liz Truss is not far behind.

It follows the imminent end of Boris Johnson's scandal-hit three years in charge of the country, following parties in his Downing Street residence during lockdown, the handling of misconduct allegations against his own MPs and a flood of Government resignations.

Boris Johnson - pictured here in Parliament - is on his way. But who will replace him? (Pic: PA)

A successor is likely to be in place at some point over the next few weeks, as Conservative party MPs and members are set to choose their new leader.

But what do the Yorkshire Evening Post's readers think to the whole affair? We asked them which of the 11 candidates originally standing for the leadership they would back.

Ash Parmar kicked things off, stating: "Rishi Sunak is the best man for the job the rest are a joke…"

June Harrison - who was not alone in this view - wants more of the same, and believes Boris Johnson should in fact remain in power. She added: "We don’t get to vote. An Boris should not be resigning . They have plotted to get rid of him . But god help us if Rishi gets it cause he as wanted the PM since December . Back stabbers."

Responding to June, however, Paul Volante had his own thoughts on the man at the top, adding: "He’s made such a good job of it. Destroying the country that is. He has the morals of a sewer rat. It never ceases to amaze me what people like you are willing to accept. He should be out now the scumbag."

Alan Castlehouse gave an animated response, writing: "Someone who is Honest Tough. Not got any association to any other business. And put working class BEFORE cronies."

While there was plenty of support for Rishi Sunak, Saeed Seedat said: "No no no! Give The Woman who had worked in Romanian Orphanages and Hospitals a chance! Penny Mordaunt!"

The overwhelming response from readers, however, was "none of the above", with Gabriel DuMont referring to the candidates as "The Muppet Show", while at least half a dozen others suggested Larry the Downing Street Cat.

Putting forward two novel ideas for PM, Neil Battison said: "Mr Blobby or Mr Bean would be far better than these."