The application for a new purpose built student residential development at Plot D on the SoYo site at Quarry Mill in the city centre has been submitted by Quarry Hill Developments Ltd, who have appointed Fuse to design and deliver the project.

The proposed student residential scheme will provide 291 bed spaces, with a mixture of 181 individual studios and 110 cluster arrangements. Internal amenities include study areas, gaming areas, lounge, gym, cinema & communal dining facilities and external amenities are in the form of a pocket park at the lower ground floor level and a roof terrace at level 08.

In their application statement, Fuse state that the scheme has been developed in consultation with officers from Leeds City Council and benefited from focussed feedback in relation to key aspects of scale, massing, appearance and layout.

The development – Block D – is part of the larger SoYo development at Quarry Hill, which links Playhouse Square to the west, and Quarry House to the east. So far phase one – New York Square – has been completed and consists of 515 apartments. Phase two, which comprises of 331 apartments, is under construction.

In their application, Fuse write: “SOYO is the £300 million pound project creating a new neighbourhood at the heart of Leeds’ cultural quarter. The development is transforming the views along the Headrow within the city, and borders some of the city’s largest and most creative establishments including Leeds Playhouse, Leeds College of Music, BBC Studios and Northern Ballet.”

The site is currently vacant and was last used for car parking. Historically, the first phase of the Quarry Hill Flats build was completed in the spring of 1938 and prompted a royal visit the following year and huge interest from the public. It would go on to provide housing for more than 3,000 residents in 938 self contained units. Yet despite being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition.