Leeds Quarry Hill Flats - 16 photo memories from the 1930s

It was, at the time, the largest social housing complex in the UK noted for its sheer size and modernist design.

Quarry Hill Flats boasted radical and modern features such as solid fuel ranges, electric lighting, a state-of-the-art refuse disposal system (Garchey) and communal facilities including a swimming pool. These photos rewind to 1938 when it first opened after the first raft of work had been completed with much more construction to follow. The images provide an intriguing snapshot of life and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.READ MORE: Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Quarry Hill Flats

March 1938. One of the 78 lifts installed in the Quarry Hill Flats. It was the only council flats complex in England to have lifts at this time.

2. Quarry Hill Flats

A furnished living room in March 1938.

3. Quarry Hill Flats

Wright House, with verandas in September 1938. These verandas were a much publicised feature, a source of air and sunlight which would have been in direct contrast to the overcrowded, dark dwellings a lot of the tenants had lived in. Each flat had an individual balcony for privacy.

4. Quarry Hill Flats

A furnished living room with fireplace pictured in March 1938.

