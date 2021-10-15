Leeds Quarry Hill Flats - 16 photo memories from the 1930s

Quarry Hill Flats boasted radical and modern features such as solid fuel ranges, electric lighting, a state-of-the-art refuse disposal system (Garchey) and communal facilities including a swimming pool. These photos rewind to 1938 when it first opened after the first raft of work had been completed with much more construction to follow. The images provide an intriguing snapshot of life and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.READ MORE: Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook