Liberte and Purple Door, which are both situated on York Place in the city centre, were each given the green light to stay open by Leeds City Council at separate hearings on Tuesday. Under UK law, all lap dancing clubs have to apply for new sex establishment licences every 12 months if they want to stay in business.

They also need permission from local councils for any new advertising or promotional material they intend to use and for any changes they make to the front or layout of the premises. No members of the public or organisations had objected to either Liberte or Purple Door having their individual licences renewed.

The venues were granted an extension by a panel of three city councillors, though both were told to ensure that welfare information given to dancers when they start work at the clubs remains up-to-date. In 2013, Leeds City Council effectively launched a cull on the industry, closing three venues.

Leeds lap-dancing clubs Purple Door and Liberte, both in York Place, have had their licences renewed (Photo right: Google)