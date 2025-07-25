Leeds planning roundup: This week's standout applications, including Elland Road upgrades and Smart Hubs
Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.
1. 165 Cardigan Road – Mixed use development of twelve retail units and nine residential units
- Submitted by: City View Holdings Ltd.
- The proposal: Plans to convert the derelict industrial building on 165 Cardigan Road into a brand-new development comprising flats and shops.
- Why it matters: A dilapidated building on a busy road is getting a new lease of life. It will provide housing and jobs in the local area.
- What happens next: The proposal is open for comments until Friday, August 8.
2. 12-14 Vicar Lane – New luxury clothing store in Leeds city centre
- Submitted by: House of Cavini
- The proposal: Listed Building application for new interior fir out and reconfiguration of basement at ground floors to fit new luxury fashion store.
- Why it’s of interest: The latest luxury brand to establish themselves in Leeds.
3. Headrow - Installation of Smart Hub with integrated digital screens
- Urban Innovation Company Ltd is seeking permission to install a Pulse Smart Hub on a section of the pavement outside 25-26 The Headrow.
- The hub will deliver free Wi-Fi and, real-time data and direct access to emergency equipment and phones.
4. Elland Road - Hybrid planning application for partial redevelopment of the existing stadium and surroundings
- Leeds United has formally submitted an extensive hybrid planning application for the expansion of Elland Road. Under new plans, the club aims to increase its maximum capacity from 37,000 to 53,000.
- Expansion plans include updating the North and West stands and improving general admission and hospitality facilities. Work is expected to begin this autumn.
How to Have Your Say
Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.
Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].
