Leeds planning roundup: This week's standout applications, including Elland Road upgrades and Smart Hubs

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

1. 165 Cardigan Road – Mixed use development of twelve retail units and nine residential units

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans for 165 Cardigan Road has been submitted to Leeds city council.placeholder image
Plans for 165 Cardigan Road has been submitted to Leeds city council. | Google

2. 12-14 Vicar Lane – New luxury clothing store in Leeds city centre

  • Submitted by: House of Cavini
  • The proposal: Listed Building application for new interior fir out and reconfiguration of basement at ground floors to fit new luxury fashion store.
  • Why it’s of interest: The latest luxury brand to establish themselves in Leeds.

Join the YEP's new WhatsApp channel for breaking news alerts in Leeds

3. Headrow - Installation of Smart Hub with integrated digital screens

  • Urban Innovation Company Ltd is seeking permission to install a Pulse Smart Hub on a section of the pavement outside 25-26 The Headrow.
  • The hub will deliver free Wi-Fi and, real-time data and direct access to emergency equipment and phones.

4. Elland Road - Hybrid planning application for partial redevelopment of the existing stadium and surroundings

Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.placeholder image
Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.
  • Leeds United has formally submitted an extensive hybrid planning application for the expansion of Elland Road. Under new plans, the club aims to increase its maximum capacity from 37,000 to 53,000.
  • Expansion plans include updating the North and West stands and improving general admission and hospitality facilities. Work is expected to begin this autumn.

How to Have Your Say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].

Related topics:LeedsVicar LaneLeeds City CouncilElland RoadPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice