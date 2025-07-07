Cardigan Road: Plans for dilapidated industrial building in Leeds lodged with council
The proposal aims to replace the old factory-style brick structure at 165 Cardigan Road, which has been largely abandoned in recent years after previously housing various shops and commercial businesses.
The new development plans include the creation of 12 retail units and nine residential apartments. These residential units will consist of one-, two-, and three-bedroom properties, along with a communal outdoor entertainment area.
According to the design statement by the applicant, Tetra Tech Limited, the project involves substantial alterations, a change of use, and both conversion and new construction elements to accommodate retail and residential purposes. The retail spaces will be located on the lower and upper ground floors, varying in size from 30 square meters to 92.7 square meters.
The residential component will be situated on the first and second floors within newly built sections of the development. Additionally, there will be a communal bin store and a refuse service area located in the southern part of the site.
In terms of parking, Tetra Tech Limited has proposed 13 parking spaces for the residential units and 21 for the retail units. This plan includes three spaces equipped with electric vehicle charging points and one designated for disabled parking.
A decision on the proposal is expected by Thursday, September 25. Any comments on the plans should be submitted to the council's planning portal by Friday, August 8.
