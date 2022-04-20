Households in Leeds are expected to receive more than £46m this month as part of the Government's council tax energy bills rebate scheme - with a £150 payment available to every single household in council tax band A-D.

And decision-makers at Leeds City Council have agreed to spend an extra £1.6m helping low-income families with children with a £100 "top up" payment, according to a decision notice published by Leeds City Council.

Civic Hall in Leeds city centre.

As part of his spring statement last month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that those living in council tax bands A-D would each receive a £150 rebate to help cover the rising costs of energy bills.

And, according to a report by Leeds City Council officers, the city has been given an initial allocation of £46,264,650 to cover the costs. Such a sum would cover 308,431 individual payments, and the council has added it would get extra cash for a "top up" payment scheme for the most vulnerable households.

The share of this received by Leeds is just under £1.7m - this will go towards giving an extra payment of £100 to all eligible households, with children, who are in receipt of council tax support.

The report added: "This option delivers a significant amount to a defined group who are likely to incur higher energy costs due to the need to heat more rooms."

Around 180,000 accounts in Leeds use direct debit and, as such, the council will make any rebate payments directly to these accounts.

However, around 130,000 households in the city do not pay by direct debit, and will instead be given the option of either providing their payment details on LCC website, receiving a payment voucher redeemable at the post office, or having the £150 credited to their council tax account.