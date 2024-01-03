Leeds MP Alec Shelbrooke for Elmet and Rothwell set for Knighthood in Liz Truss’ resignation honours list
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 47-year-old Tory has represented Elmet and Rothwell since 2010, and formerly served as Mrs Truss’ Minister of State for Defence Procurement.
He was a supporter of her leadership campaign – but her tenure in the top job was famously short, lasting only 44 days in office.
Mrs Truss listed eight to receive honours including Mr Shelbrooke, while three others were handed peerages.
He has already altered his X [formerly] Twitter account to add the prefix ‘Sir’ to his name.
Mr Shelbrooke worked as a kitchen and bathroom fitter, and later an administrator at the University of Leeds, before stepping into political office. He was also a member of Leeds City Council for Harewood between 2004 and 2010.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has asked Mr Shelbrooke for his reaction to the honour.
There was frustration from some over the Knighthood, including members of the Labour party in Leeds. In a post on X, Wetherby and Easingwold Labour said: “Yesterday, Alec Shelbrooke was knighted for ‘public and political service as minister of state’.
"He was Truss’ government minister for 36 working days, helping crash the UK economy and adding hundreds of pounds a month to mortgage bills. Was he incompetent, selfishly reckless or both?”