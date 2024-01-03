Alec Shelbrooke MP is to receive a Knighthood for his “public and political service”, after he was named in former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial resignation honours list.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 47-year-old Tory has represented Elmet and Rothwell since 2010, and formerly served as Mrs Truss’ Minister of State for Defence Procurement.

He was a supporter of her leadership campaign – but her tenure in the top job was famously short, lasting only 44 days in office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Truss listed eight to receive honours including Mr Shelbrooke, while three others were handed peerages.

Alec Shelbrooke MP, who has represented Elmet and Rothwell since 2010, is set for a Knighthood after he was named in former Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation honours list. Photo: Steve Riding.

He has already altered his X [formerly] Twitter account to add the prefix ‘Sir’ to his name.

Mr Shelbrooke worked as a kitchen and bathroom fitter, and later an administrator at the University of Leeds, before stepping into political office. He was also a member of Leeds City Council for Harewood between 2004 and 2010.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has asked Mr Shelbrooke for his reaction to the honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was frustration from some over the Knighthood, including members of the Labour party in Leeds. In a post on X, Wetherby and Easingwold Labour said: “Yesterday, Alec Shelbrooke was knighted for ‘public and political service as minister of state’.