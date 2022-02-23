Pontefract locals to be consulted over development plans for town centre and castle as part of new scheme

Wakefield Council is putting the plans on display in Pontefract Library and at the new leisure centre [email protected] for two weeks, with the public invited to come and offer feedback.

The council has released these images ahead of the displays showing how the revamped streets could look.

Part of the funding for the scheme is coming from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The £2.5m scheme which was discussed by councillors last month, will see Horsefair and the surrounding area resurfaced and given new landscaping, seating and lighting.

The council says the plans will improve connectivity between the town centre and Pontefract Castle, which is one of the area’s most popular visitor attractions.

Part of the funding for the scheme is coming from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “Making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport is a vital part of my commitment to make transport work for people and tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“That is why I am pleased to see these proposals, which will enable people to make the most of Pontefract and all it has to offer.

“Nobody is better placed than local people to help shape this scheme and I would encourage everyone to make the most of this opportunity to have their say.”

The plans will be on display from February 28 to March 14.