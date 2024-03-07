Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The YEP understands that the survey, circulated to “colleagues and partners” by the council employee last month, related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

It provoked “anger and upset”, according to a senior councillor who, said it was sent to a “large number” of people both “inside and outside” of the organisation.

West Yorkshire Police is treating an email sent by a Leeds City Council staff member containing an “unauthorised survey” as a hate incident. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the incident was reported to the force.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police have received two reports in relation to this matter and both reports have been logged as hate incidents.

“As a force, we are committed to recording every hate incident whether it passes the threshold to be classified as a crime or not. We have worked very closely with partners to campaign and actively encourage victims to come forward and make reports to the police.”

It comes after Leeds City Council said earlier this week that the survey did not reflect the authority’s values.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that an unauthorised survey was recently circulated to colleagues and some partners.

“This survey was not authorised or supported by senior colleagues and was unilaterally circulated without any approvals being given. Once senior officers were made aware the survey was removed as soon as possible.

“Council staff were promptly informed that this action had been taken and reassured that the survey did not reflect the council’s values. This is an ongoing employment matter and it is therefore not appropriate to comment further.”

Coun Alan Lamb, the leader of the Conservative Party at Leeds City Council, raised the incident at a meeting of full council in February, criticising the administration’s handling of the situation.