Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The YEP understands that the survey, circulated to "colleagues and partners" by the council employee, related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

The local authority said in a statement that the survey does “not reflect the council’s values” and has referred to the incident as an “ongoing employment matter”.

Leeds City Council has taken action over an email sent by a staff member containing an “unauthorised survey”. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One senior councillor claimed the survey was sent to a "large number" of people "inside and outside" of the organisation and that it has caused “anger and upset”.

A spokesperson for the council said in a statement to the YEP: “We are aware that an unauthorised survey was recently circulated to colleagues and some partners.

“This survey was not authorised or supported by senior colleagues and was unilaterally circulated without any approvals being given. Once senior officers were made aware the survey was removed as soon as possible.

“Council staff were promptly informed that this action had been taken and reassured that the survey did not reflect the council’s values. This is an ongoing employment matter and it is therefore not appropriate to comment further.”

The council has said that the survey does “not reflect the council’s values” and has referred to the incident as an “ongoing employment matter”. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Alan Lamb, leader of the Conservative Party at Leeds City Council, raised the incident at a meeting of full council in February, criticising the administration’s handling of the situation.

Speaking to the YEP, Coun Lamb, who represents Wetherby, said: “I remain deeply concerned about the nature and content of the unauthorised survey that was sent to a large number of people both inside and outside the organisation.

“The anger and upset caused resulted in the Chief Executive referring to it in his weekly update to all staff.