A former school site is set to be turned into council homes after planning approval was given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 82 houses and flats at Hough Top in Swinnow drew multiple objections for people living nearby.

Concerns included the impact on road safety, damage to trees and wildlife and the appearance of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council sought permission for the project at the former Hough Side High School site.

Leeds City Council sought permission for the project at the former Hough Side High School site.

The scheme was approved by the council’s South and West plans panel at a meeting on Thursday (August 1).

The council cited a growing need for social housing in the Pudsey ward, where more than 350 bids were being made for each home advertised.

Coun Andy Parnham, Labour member for Armley, told the meeting: “I would love this in my ward because we are crying out. It’s number one in my inbox, housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were told the use of red brick was among objections to the design of the homes.

Councillor Barry Anderson, Adel and Wharfedale Conservative, said: “Yes, getting this level of affordable house is great.

“However, I believe we should be making our affordable housing equal to or better than other housing.”

Changes were made to the design of the project since it was first presented to the panel in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was before the panel after a decision to approve was deferred at a previous meeting.

Coun Kayleigh Brooks, Labour member for Little London and Woodhouse, said: “I’m actually quite disappointed this has dragged on so long. It’s so difficult to get these applications put together in the first place.”

The development includes 28 two-bedroom and 23 three-bed houses. Four four-bed houses will also be built, along with 17 one-bed and ten two-bed flats.

A majority of panel members voted to defer and delegate the application to the council’s chief planning officer for approval, subject to conditions.