A sports club in Wetherby can extend its facilities for players of a fast-growing racket sport after planning permission was granted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new outdoor padel courts will be built at Grange Park Sports Club in Wetherby.

The Boston Road club sought permission from Leeds City Council, saying demand was up 300 per cent since it first opened four courts 18 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report said: “During peak times, 5pm and 10pm, Monday to Friday, the courts are over 100 per cent capacity, with waiting lists in place and demand outstripping available court space.

The plans for two new padel courts at Grange Park Sports Club in Wetherby have been approved to help meet growing demand

“The proposed padel tennis facility offers substantial economic, environmental and social benefits to the Wetherby community.”

Floodlights will be erected to allow evening use of the courts at the club, which also has bowling greens and rugby and cricket pitches.

The club said padel was one of the fastest growing sports in the country and more than 4,000 people had played on its existing courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer’s report said that because the site was on green belt land, “very special circumstances” were needed to grant planning permission.

The test was met after the club lodged an application for the four existing courts in August 2023.

The club demonstrated unmet demand for padel courts and wider health benefits as part of its current application.

The report said: “These benefits remain true of the proposal now before the council.

“The applicant has also pointed to the extended facilities providing particular benefits for a number of groups.

“All of these factors add up to a compelling very special circumstances case.”