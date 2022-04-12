Leeds boy to set off cyclists at RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambusters Ride in latest fundraising venture

It's a cycle fundraiser organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The pair have climbed Pen-y-Ghent in Yorkshire, walked 30 miles in two days from RAF Manston in Ramsgate to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone, and climbed Ben Nevis in support of the charity.

This year, they aim to complete to a 25km Dunkirk hike in support of the Fund and St Gemma's Hospice.

Jacob has been fundraising for St Gemma's since his mum, Andrea, died of breast cancer in December 2020.

The Dambusters Ride pays tribute to the Dambusters, members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley on the night of 16-17 May 1943 – also known as Operation Chastise.

It was a risky raid, dropping the revolutionary bouncing bomb at low level, and the cost was high. Of 133 crew who left, only 53 returned.

Andrew said: “It’s a complete privilege for Jacob to have been invited to start the Dambusters Ride. When I asked Jacob if he’d like to do it, he didn’t even hesitate as he loves everything about the Dambusters from the Lancaster Bomber to 617 Squadron and their new Lightning aircraft.

"His passion started when the RAF Benevolent Fund arranged for Jacob to meet the last surviving Dambuster, Johnny Johnson, when he was five years old in 2019.”

Jacob added: “I’m really happy and excited to start the race.”

The Dambusters Ride consists of two elements: a Virtual Ride on 7-8 May and a Heritage Ride taking place in Lincolnshire on Saturday 14 May.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, free memberships for Headspace, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

Lisa Hunt, Regional Fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, added: “The Dambusters Ride was an enormous success in 2021, raising nearly £200,000 for the Fund. We want this year’s event to be even bigger, so we’re calling on our supporters and any eager cyclists to join the 2022 challenge.