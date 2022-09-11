Outrage after Leeds councillor’s anti-monarchy message in Queen’s book of condolences

Tyler Callum Wilson, a member of Aberford Parish Council, wrote a tribute to the Queen’s reign in the city’s official book of condolences, but added that the time was now to abolish the monarchy, adding the United Kingdom should instead be the “United Republic”.

After posting a photograph of his message onto social media, Coun Wilson received backlash from hundreds of people, with one calling his conduct ‘despicable’.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, Leeds announced it would be opening a book of condolences for the royal in Civic Hall, where members of the public could add their own message.

Coun Wilson posted to Twitter on Sunday: "Yesterday I signed the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“The book is at Leeds Civic Hall and available to sign from 8am-6pm every day including Sunday.

“I call upon the people of Leeds to also demand for a United Republic.

“No kings amongst men.”

The flag at Civic Hall few at half mast on Sunday. (pic: Steve Riding)

It included a photograph of his message, which read: “HM the Queen is dead. Long may she rest.

"A sad time – the end of the second Elizebethan (sic) age.

"She was Britain personified – across history and generations – her son is not.

"It is time for the United Kingdom to become the United Republic – God save Parliament – God save Yorkshire – down with the Pretender.”

Coun Wilson went on to receive hundreds of responses to his message.

A Twitter user by the name of Debbie said: “A book of condolence is not a place for a political messages but you know that, which is why you took a photo and posted it on Twitter.

"You just wanted attention for your politics. Pretty despicable and this will haunt you and your career for a long time to come.”

Stephen Hill added: “You’re entitled to your opinion. A shame you chose a time during national mourning to air your political views; compounded by the fact you used the signing the book of condolence as a platform to do so.

"Speaks volumes about your lack of judgement, not to mention minority views.”

Another wrote: “Pipe down sunshine, you're a parish councillor, not Oliver Cromwell.

"You're in no position to call upon the people of Leeds to do anything. And if you think now is a good time to express your Republic desires, you've a lot to learn about tact, diplomacy, politics and basic decency.”

Others suggested his use of the phrase “down with the Pretender” referred to King Charles III.

To one, Coun Wilson responded: “I said down with the pretender. He is king, so by definition not a pretender. Wise up.”

He later tweeted: “As I am an elected public official, an elected councillor.

“A threat of violence against myself is a threat to the state itself.

“Any comments and threats breaking the law, online harms, malicious communications shall be refered (sic) to the Police.

“Threatening politicians is illegal.”

Coun Wilson is a former campaigner for the Yorkshire Party, but now appears to sit as an independent councillor.