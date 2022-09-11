King Charles III proclaimed in West Yorkshire as crowds gather in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

"Do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now,

“By the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles the III, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of all His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”