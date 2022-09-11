News you can trust since 1890
King Charles III proclaimed in West Yorkshire as crowds gather in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III was officially proclaimed in West Yorkshire this afternoon as crowds gathered at Leeds Civic Hall to witness the historic occasion and pay their respects to her late majesty the Queen.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, after spending over 70 years on the British throne.

Under Sheriff David Barraclough officially read the proclamation declaring:

"Do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now,

“By the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles the III, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of all His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”

King Charles III was officially proclaimed in West Yorkshire this afternoon.

Photo: Steve Riding

Lord Mayor of Leeds Counc Robert W Gettings was present at the proclamation as was leader of Leeds city council Coun James Lewis and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

Photo: Steve Riding

Lord lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson began the ceremony.

Photo: Steve Riding

Under Sheriff David Barraclough officially read the proclamation.

Photo: Steve Riding

